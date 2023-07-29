Baltimore City Low-Income Public Housing Program to start accepting applications

BALTIMORE - The waiting list for people who are looking to move into public housing in Baltimore City will soon be open again.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore is accepting applications for the "Low-Income Public Housing Program" starting on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Applications must be submitted online.

There will be sites throughout the city open to the public for people who need access to a computer.

There will be 13,000 applicants randomly selected. The deadline is August 14.

Visit this website for more information.