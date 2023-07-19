Baltimore City institutions say Artscape plans lacking for September return

BALTIMORE - A group of Baltimore institutions wrote a joint letter to Baltimore City and Baltimore Office of Promotion and the Arts expressing concern over a lack of planning for Artscape.

The letter from The Lyric, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, MICA and University of Baltimore expresses "growing concern for the evolving plan—or lack thereof—for Artscape…and the potentially crippling immediate and long-term impacts of a less than successful outcome on the City, the festival attendants, the neighborhood, and our respective institutions."

Artscape will be back in September after a three-year COVID hiatus. The festival is the nation's largest free outdoor arts festival traditionally held in July. But, the new dates—September 22-24—have spurred criticism.

When the announcement was made last fall, critics pointed out the weekend overlaps with Yom Kippur.

The letter expresses additional concern over the weekend conflicting with performances already planned at several of the venues and classes at the University of Baltimore.

Artscape's website provides limited details about performances but lists four stage locations.

In a response to the joint letter, BOPA and the Mayor's Office responded in kind, they "continue to engage regularly with the leading cultural and educational institutions of the Mount Royal neighborhood and with the many local creatives to discuss detailed plans, schedules, and the impact of the festival on neighborhoods and local communities. All Artscape musical performances scheduled for the MICA Station Building stage will end promptly at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, so as not to interfere in any way with the BSO Gala or the Nate Bargatze comedy performance planned at the Lyric that evening. The other planned Artscape musical performances will be held that evening in Station North. We are grateful to our partners for their participation in this signature Baltimore arts festival and will continue to engage with them in the planning and presentation of all aspects of Artscape."

The mayor Wednesday would not say whether his office or BOPA is taking the lead on Artscape.

"We're working very closely with BOPA in support to make sure Artscape goes off without a hitch," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

BOPA has come under fire for canceling events like Artscape in recent years. BOPA originally canceled the Martin Luther King Day Parade in January, an event the Mayor's Office eventually took over after widespread criticism.

In June, Baltimore City Council cut $1.7 million of BOPA's budget.