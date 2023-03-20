Watch CBS News
Baltimore City Health Department to be named after city's first Black health commissioner

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Health Department will be renamed in honor of Dr. Maxie Collier, the city's first Black health commissioner, city officials said Monday. 

Mayor Brandon Scott and Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa are set to announce the renaming Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Baltimore City Hall. The announcement will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore. 

Scott and Dzirasa will be joined by representatives from the Black Mental Health Alliance, the Baltimore Harm Reduction Coalition and Behavioral Health Systems. 

Dr. Collier served as the health commissioner from 1987 to 1990. 

