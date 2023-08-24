Baltimore City Fire Department mourns death of a veteran EMT/Firefighter

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Fire Department is mourning the death of a veteran EMT/Firefighter.

David Spicer, a member of the department for 17 years, died on August 17. A state medical examiner has not said the cause of death, according to a Baltimore City Fire spokesperson.

"It is with great sadness that the Baltimore City Fire Department announces the passing of a dedicated and respected member of our firefighting family," the Baltimore City Fire Department said in a statement.

EMT/Firefighter Spicer joined the Baltimore City Fire Department in 2006.

"With unwavering dedication and an exceptional commitment to the safety and well-being of our community, he quickly became known for his courage, resilience, and remarkable skills," the fire department said.

Spicer has served the Roland Park Community since 2010.

"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the sudden loss of our dear member and brother, whose dedication and selflessness will forever be remembered", states Acting Fire Chief James W. Wallace.

A public viewing for Spicer was help on Wednesday at Ruck Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Ruck Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, a procession will take place leading vehicles to EMT/Firefighter Spicer's final resting place at Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens, 5598 Trumps Mill Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21206.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Emergency Medical Technician/Firefighter David Spicer," the Baltimore City Fire Department said. "His dedication, bravery, and selflessness will forever be remembered and celebrated. In this time of mourning, we stand united as a department and a community, honoring his memory and the profound impact he made during his seventeen years of service."

