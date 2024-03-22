Baltimore faces surge in juvenile carjackings as lawmakers debate justice reform

BALTIMORE -- The number of juveniles for carjackings in Baltimore continue to mount. This week, police arrested at least four teens in several incidents.

Lawmakers in the state legislature are currently ironing out the fine details in a bill that would bring juvenile justice reform.

People WJZ talked to Friday say something's 'got to give' because the level of juvenile crime just feels too high.

Surveillance cameras caught the moments a man in Federal Hill had to fend off multiple juveniles from stealing his car Sunday.

"This didn't seem like their first rodeo. They saw my eight-year-old child inside the car, and they still proceeded to try and steal my car," the victim told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren on Wednesday. "Not only steal my car, but abduct my child in the car."

Police ended up arresting a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old for that incident.

Also this week, police arrested a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old Wednesday after stopping a suspected stolen vehicle on the 100 block of McMechen Street near MICA.

The vehicle was determined to have been carjacked on Sunday from a food delivery driver.

On Tuesday, a 14-year-old was arrested after being caught trying to steal a car parked on Wilkens Ave. in southwest Baltimore.

Police said this teen had an ankle monitor. When officers asked about it, the teen reportedly said, "Doesn't matter, I will be home later."

In the state legislature, the Juvenile Law Reform Act has passed both chambers -- but now both sides are hashing out the differences between the House version of the bill, and the Senate version.

Some similarities between them: expanding the number of crimes that ten-year-olds and 12-year-olds can be charged with, and making it easier to detain children who re-offend.

Some Baltimore residents say juvenile offenders don't face enough accountability.

"I don't feel like children should be getting so many years into jail, but if they make it a little harsher where they got to sit and actually think about the consequences -- that would be helpful," said Shakira McKissick.

Some also said there should be more investment in programs that could get juvenile offenders on the right path.

"Life education, see what life is really about other than the street life," said Jerbar Rogers. "They need guidance and they need to be self-educated about who they are."

Carjackings are down around 5%, according to police numbers and Mayor Brandon Scott.