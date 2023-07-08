Baltimore City Department of Transportation seeks school crossing guards
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's Department of Transportation is hiring crossing guards.
Crossing guards are tasked with assisting children as they cross the streets safely as they go to and from school, according to transportation officials.
Crossing guards work 20 hours a week and make about $12,000 a year, transportation officials said. They work on school days only.
Interested candidates need to possess a high school diploma or a GED certificate, according to transportation officials.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.