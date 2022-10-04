Watch CBS News
Baltimore City Council rubber stamps police plan to reshape its districts

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Council has given the Baltimore Police Department permission to redraw its districts for the first time in six decades, according to city officials.

Data journalist Ryan Little discusses what Baltimore Police redistricting means for some districts 04:11

Mayor Brandon Scott touted the city council's decision to pass legislation that would "optimize police response times" in a social media post on Monday night.

The new districts "will facilitate better engagement between law enforcement and our communities," he said. 

Scott said he looked forward to signing the bill into law in the near future.

In a statement, Scott described the old districts as outdated with "boundaries that divided neighborhoods" and "led to unbalanced police resources."

First published on October 3, 2022 / 8:08 PM

