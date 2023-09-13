Baltimore City Council Public Safety Committee holds hearing on Brooklyn Homes mass shooting
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council's Public Safety Committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on the July 2 mass shooting that left 28 injured and two dead in South Baltimore.
Police announced an arrest on Wednesday of a 15-year-old who is believed to have shot at people in the 800 block of Gretna Court during the "Brooklyn Day" block party.
The teen will be charged with 44 offenses, including Attempted First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment and Loaded Handgun on Person.
An 18-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested earlier this month for their roles in Baltimore's largest mass shooting.
On August 17, police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson and charged him with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, and 41 other related charges.
Baltimore City recently released a 173-page after-action report that detailed police response, including heroism by officers who saved lives, as well as failure to properly respond to the city's largest-ever mass shooting.
WJZ reported on the "Heroes of Harbor Hospital" for treating 19 patients during the "organized chaos."
Police also released this police body-worn camera video. That showed officers providing aid for victims.
The report also documented failures to properly respond to the large, unpermitted event until it was too late, including warnings that it was turning out of control.
The combined report can be found here.
Officials also announced that a reward for arrests had increased to $88,000.
Anyone with further information is urged to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
