Baltimore City Council passes bill to ban tobacco use at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium

BALTIMORE -- As the Orioles prepare to return to Camden Yards for another season, a new law involving tobacco use could be in effect.

On Monday, the Baltimore City Council unanimously passed a bill that would prohibit all tobacco and nicotine use at stadiums across the city, meaning fans as well as players cannot use tobacco at Camden Yards or M&T Bank Stadium.

Those caught violating this rule could be fined up to $500 per instance.

The bill was introduced last year by Councilman Kristerfer Burnett. WJZ spoke to him about it last month.

"We know that young people are impressionable and it's important that the athletes that they admire and are cheering for and fighting for everyday to win ball games are also being good examples to them," Burnett said.

This move would make Baltimore the 17th MLB city to ban tobacco products.

The Orioles are in support of the bill.

"Tobacco use is less and less common in our society period," Campaign For Tobacco-Free Kids Director of Advocacy for the Northeast Region Kevin O'Flaherty said.

"And, it shouldn't be that one of the few places you see it on prominent display is on sports fields where kids are watching people play their favorite games," O'Flaherty said.

O'Flaherty actually testified before the City Council last month about the bill.

He believes this step will promote healthier lifestyles for younger fans, the players and all who enjoy the sport.

"It's a fantastic step for them, and for Baltimore, trying to make sure that kids have the best chance to grow up healthy," O'Flaherty said.

The bill still has to be signed by Mayor Brandon Scott. If he does, it will go into effect 30 days later.