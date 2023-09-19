Watch CBS News
Baltimore City Council members advance bill allowing prosecution of consumer violations

BALTIMORE -- Members of the Baltimore City Council voted Monday to approve a bill that would give the city's law department the authority to take action against businesses that violate consumer protections.

The ordinance — which covers unfair, abusive or deceptive trade practices involving goods, realty and services purchased and sold in the city — also enables the law department to impose and collect fines for civil penalties, according to a draft of the legislation. It applies to businesses offering consumer debt collection and credit extension; those offering course credit and educational services; and those offering to purchase a consumer good or real estate property by a merchant whose business involves paying off consumer debt, according to a draft of the bill.

