Baltimore City Council meeting interrupted by pro-Palestine protest

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

Here's your Monday evening news update | December 4, 2023
Here's your Monday evening news update | December 4, 2023 01:31

A large group of pro-Palestine protesters interrupted Monday night's Baltimore City Council meeting, causing a brief disruption to the body's agenda.

The protesters, chanting "from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free," "free, free Palestine," "long live Palestine," and "ceasefire now," were directed out of the building by police officers shortly after the action began. Many of them raised both hands in the air as they chanted.

This story by Hallie Miller and Adam Willis continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City Council meeting interrupted by pro-Palestine protest

First published on December 4, 2023 / 8:09 PM EST

