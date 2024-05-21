Baltimore City Council has three tight races. Provisional ballots could determine the winner

BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council has three races considered too close to call more than a week after the Maryland Primary Election.

Provisional ballots are set to be counted Wednesday that could determine who wins and who loses those three seats.

Paris Gray has built on his lead over Bilal Ali by 211 total votes in District 8's Democratic primary.

Meanwhile, Zac Blanchard has surpassed incumbent Eric Costello by a tad margin in District 11.

Challenger Jermaine Jones has a close lead of just 383 votes over incumbent Robert Stokes Sr. for District 12.

Dixon said she called Scott to congratulate him.

"His success leading our city is success for us all, so I sincerely wish him all the best in his second term," she said in a statement.

Incumbent Mayor Brandon Scott defeated former mayor Sheila Dixon in Baltimore's Democratic mayoral primary race. Dixon called Scott over a day later and conceded.

In a heavily Democratic city, Scott is on track to be the first mayor re-elected to the position since Martin O'Malley, just an indication of the turmoil and instability at city hall in the years since.

"Winning elections is never the goal. Completing the work is," Scott said.