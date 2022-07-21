Baltimore City Council committee advances bill cracking down on street racing

BALTIMORE -- Street racing has been wreaking havoc on Baltimore City to the point that the city council is taking action.

A new bill, approved by the Rules and Legislative Oversight committee on Thursday, would implement penalties of up to 12 months imprisonment and fines reaching $1,000 for drivers and car clubs that obstruct public streets for races, burnouts and other forms of reckless driving.

Councilman Isaac "Yitzy" Schleiffer introduced the bill and said: "Baltimore City right now is a soft target for these clubs and this reckless behavior because it has been so lax. These things haven't been enforced so hopefully once this bill passes the full council we will have the toughest laws on the books for this behavior."

Last weekend Baltimore Police responded to a section of Boston Street where street racing was taking place.

FOP president Mike Mancuso released a statement on Twitter saying in part: "It is estimated that 200-300 cars participated in the burnouts and other related activity ... Police officers responding to the scene were hit with bottles, rocks, and one Sergeant took two direct hits to the eye from a laser beam..."

The release goes on to say the officer had to be treated at Shock Trauma for a damaged cornea. The extent of the injury is unknown.

Cell phone footage captures large groups of cars coming into the city late at night, with people hanging out the windows filming. Parking lots have been used for burnouts and donuts and other reckless driving, according to footage obtained by WJZ.



Schleiffer said it could take up to a month for a bill to become law, but he and other council members hope it makes streets safer.