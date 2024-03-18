Baltimore City car thefts up 69% from last year, vehicle owners remain frustrated

BALTIMORE -- For more than a year, WJZ has been sharing the stories of frustrated car owners who have become targeted victims of car thieves.

Car thefts are on the rise in Baltimore City, and new data shared with WJZ shows just how big of an issue this is.

New data provided from city police to WJZ shows auto thefts up 69% compared to last year, with more than 1,500 reported auto thefts in less than three months.

Car thefts have become an increasing problem in cities around the country after a series of social media videos showed viewers how easy it is to start certain models of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles without a key.

On Monday, a Hyundai owner expressed her shock and frustration after she found her car broken into, and the ignition ripped out in a city parking garage last week.

"I don't have the money to spend to get my car fixed. The parking garage doesn't take responsibility. The police aren't doing anything. It's like you have to have money just in case your car gets broken into," she said.

According to police, that Hyundai owner was one of at least two attempted car thefts at the Aarow Head parking garage on East Lombard Street on March 14.

The Hyundai owner speaking with WJZ says the only reason her car wasn't stolen is because she recently upgraded her security software.

"I was going to procrastinate on it, but you know, cars aren't toys. They're expensive. I'm glad I did it," she said.

It is unclear how many of the more than 1,500 reported auto thefts involve Hyundai and Kia vehicles, but last May, Baltimore joined cities across the country in suing both car manufacturers - blaming hundreds of car thefts in the city on the companies' alleged cost-cutting measures.

"Kia and Hyundai, you know, cut corners and didn't do some basic safety procedures and left the safety of the vehicles vulnerable," Baltimore City Council member Odette Ramos said.

Kia responded to the City's lawsuit by saying, in part, "lawsuits against Kia by municipalities are without merit."