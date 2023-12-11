Watch CBS News
Baltimore City adds 8 new red light camera locations

By Amy Kawata

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Red light cameras are being deployed at eight more Baltimore City intersections, the city's Department of Transportation said.

Starting around December 11, automated speed cameras will be placed at these intersections in multiple directions: 

  • Harford Road at Erdman Avenue
  • North Avenue at Pennsylvania Avenue
  • Orleans/Gay Street at Ensor Street
  • Frankford Avenue at Belair Road
  • Liberty Heights Avenue at Reisterstown Road
  • Edmondson Avenue at Hilton Street
  • Pratt Street at the Pier V Garage
  • Edmondson Avenue at Uplands Pkwy/Winans Way

The cameras, which work with traffic lights to capture images of vehicles running red lights, will run 24/7. Anyone caught running a light will be fined $75. 

Enforcement at all locations may be on a temporary, rotating, or permanent basis, the agency said. 

A map of the city's red light cameras, speed cameras and commercial vehicle height monitoring cameras can be found here.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 6:36 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

