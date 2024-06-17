Baltimore chef temporarily closes restaurants in Fells Point over safety concerns

BALTIMORE - Baltimore chef Ashish Alfred announced on social media that he has temporarily closed his restaurants in Fells Points, citing safety concerns.

Alfred doing a "press pause" on his restaurants Duck Duck Goose, Osteria Point and Anchor Tavern while Baltimore City "works to remedy the safety concerns of Baltimore so we can feel at ease in the beautiful and historic cobblestone streets."

Baltimore Police told WJZ it consistently works with community members, business owners, elected officials and law enforcement partners to "ensure the safety of all of our residents and visitors."

"We have additional personnel assigned to areas along our different entertainment districts," a police spokesperson said. "We continually review our plans, and adjust our crime and deployment strategies as needed to fully optimize our available resources."

Alfred said in a post that over the years, his restaurants continued to serve despite riots, floods, COVID-19 and a waitress who was struck by a bullet steps away from Duck Duck Goose after a day of work.

But now, with large crowds and fights reportedly disrupting businesses in Fells Point, he said it's time to take a break.

"Our glasses are polished and our knives are sharp," Alfred said. "We cannot wait to serve you again Baltimore, 'The Greatest City in America!'"

Alfred told our media partners at The Baltimore Banner that the poor perception of Baltimore had contributed to a decline in revenue.

"I'm not denying the fact that the business is having financial problems. It absolutely is," he said. "The businesses are having issues because people aren't coming into the city."