Baltimore celebrates National Bike to Work Day

BALTIMORE — City and state leaders gathered Friday to celebrate National Bike to Work Day.

It's a holiday celebrated annually across the United States and Canada to promote cycling as a viable option for commuting to work, and cycling safety awareness.

Mayor Brandon Scott along with Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, and Maryland Department of Transportation Officials gathered today for a group bike ride to celebrate the observance.

Bike to Work Day is a fun way for the city and our biking partners to promote cycling as a healthy and sustainable commuting alternative," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

According to the mayor's office, the observance isn't just about promoting a healthy commute. It's also part of a larger movement to get people out of single occupancy vehicles.

"At MTA we know that biking is a great way for riders to access our services, so we're focused on expanding our bike- and scooter-friendly policies and infrastructure to make those connections easier than ever before," MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said.

The mayor's office said the city is working to provide new, and more equitable transportation options, which include electronic scooters and bikes, and adaptive vehicles for those with mobility needs.