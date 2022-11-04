Baltimore Ceasefire 365 to rebrand its movement focusing on peace

BALTIMORE - It is Ceasefire weekend in Baltimore, and the movement known as Baltimore Ceasefire 365 wants to change its image.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 announced on Friday they want to make the switch to an image that focuses on peace.

The group told WJZ that for years they've focused on crime, violence and homicides in Baltimore City, and calling for an end to it all.

But now, they want to rebrand.

Their goal is to still be there for the victims' families, but they want to change their name and swap out their logo - which at the moment has a gun in it - for something that promotes peace and harmony.

There are 285 murder investigations in Baltimore City this year, and 618 non-deadly shootings.

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 said they want to pull themselves out of the conversation on violence and start talking about peace.

"We're not saying it's an anti violence movement," Baltimore Ceasefire 365 co-founder Erricka Bridgeford said. "That's what we're against, everybody knows you're against violence, but being against violence focuses on a power of violence. That's now what we want for ourselves so we're only focusing on how we're a peace movement, joy movement."

Baltimore Ceasefire 365 is still calling on people to put down the guns, especially with this weekend being Ceasefire weekend.