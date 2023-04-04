Baltimore Catholic church sex abuse report to be released Wednesday with redactions

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore court on Tuesday authorized the release of a report by the Maryland Attorney General's Office on sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore, though with significant redactions.

The Attorney General's Office said the report would be released Wednesday afternoon.

Judge Robert Taylor ordered the release of a redacted version of the grand jury investigation in February.

Investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office completed the 456-page investigation and asked the courts in November for permission to release their findings to the public.

The edits include the anonymization of 60 individuals referenced in the report by eliminating specific references, as well as redacting the names and identifying information of 37 more individuals.

The report allegedly goes back 80 years and identifies 158 priests within the archdiocese accused of the "sexual abuse" and "physical torture" of more than 600 victims.

Survivors, attorneys and advocates for the survivors have been pushing the courts to release the report to the public.