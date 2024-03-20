Baltimore carjacking victim calls for action as state leaders grapple with juvenile offenders

Baltimore carjacking victim calls for action as state leaders grapple with juvenile offenders

Baltimore carjacking victim calls for action as state leaders grapple with juvenile offenders

A recent victim of juvenile violence in Baltimore City is calling for action as state leaders grapple with how best to provide accountability for juvenile offenders.

There have been several recent assaults and carjackings in Baltimore City involving children as young as 12.

But, one in Federal Hill this week left a father and son shaken.

"Under my leadership, we always had the largest single-year reduction in homicides this city has ever seen," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "Under my leadership, we've opened more rec centers than we have in many, many decades."

Just weeks before the primary election, Mayor Scott defended his record on crime, telling WJZ that carjackings in Baltimore are down 5%, and between July and mid-February, there were 471 juvenile arrests.

He says the city is working to engage with young people as spring break approaches.

"There have been tragic incidents that have resulted in young people being put in harm's way," Scott said.

On Sunday in Federal Hill, a man was sitting in his SUV on Wheeling Street, near the intersection at Light Street, when multiple young people approached, opened his doors and punched him. They stole his keys, but he was able to drive off anyway.

Police later arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old.

A 13-year-old. who authorities determined did not participate in the attempted carjacking and assault. was released to his parents.

The victim, who asked WJZ not to use his name, called for action on juvenile crime.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren has more with the victim at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.