Baltimore calls for election judges ahead of May presidential primary

BALTIMORE -- With the 2024 presidential primary election around the corner, Baltimore City's Board of Elections is putting out a call for election judges.

Participants will be paid $250 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $325 a day for working at the polls.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 14.

The qualifications for the paid position make many eligible:

16 years or older

A registered voter in Maryland

Able to speak, read and write English

Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day

Willing to work outside your home precinct

Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

A training class is mandatory, and participants will be paid $50 for training.

To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections' website.