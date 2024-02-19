Watch CBS News
Baltimore calls for election judges ahead of May presidential primary

By Rohan Mattu

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- With the 2024 presidential primary election around the corner, Baltimore City's Board of Elections is putting out a call for election judges. 

Participants will be paid $250 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $325 a day for working at the polls.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 14. 

The qualifications for the paid position make many eligible:

  • 16 years or older
  • A registered voter in Maryland
  • Able to speak, read and write English
  • Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day
  • Willing to work outside your home precinct 
  • Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period

A training class is mandatory, and participants will be paid $50 for training. 

To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections' website.

Rohan Mattu

Rohan Mattu is a digital producer at CBS News Baltimore. Rohan graduated from Towson University in 2020 with a degree in journalism and previously wrote for WDVM-TV in Hagerstown. He maintains WJZ's website and social media, which includes breaking news in everything from politics to sports.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 12:05 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

