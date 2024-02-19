Baltimore calls for election judges ahead of May presidential primary
BALTIMORE -- With the 2024 presidential primary election around the corner, Baltimore City's Board of Elections is putting out a call for election judges.
Participants will be paid $250 for regular judge duties, while chief judges will be paid $325 a day for working at the polls.
Election Day is Tuesday, May 14.
The qualifications for the paid position make many eligible:
- 16 years or older
- A registered voter in Maryland
- Able to speak, read and write English
- Physically and mentally able to work at least a 15-hour day
- Willing to work outside your home precinct
- Able to sit and/or stand for an extended period
A training class is mandatory, and participants will be paid $50 for training.
To learn more or to apply to become an election judge, visit the Board of Elections' website.
