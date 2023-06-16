Baltimore buzzing with excitement ahead of annual AFRAM festival

BALTIMORE -- On the eve of the annual Afram Festival, Baltimore is buzzing with excitement. More than 100,000 people are expected to flock to Druid Hill Park for a weekend of food, fun, and excellent music.

As the final preparations are put in place, all eyes are on the park.

"We start planning Afram the day that Afram stops," said Tierra Brown of Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. "This is a year-long, city-wide effort."

All signs point to a beautiful weekend in Druid Hill Park. Workers are currently laying the final screws, setting up video boards, and testing equipment.

"We're just kind of laying all the groundwork for the festival to make sure everybody has a beautiful experience," Brown adds, her enthusiasm palpable. "We're so excited - this is a labor of love."

The festival promises three stages for a variety of musical performances. Jazz enthusiasts can groove to the rhythm, local talents will have their time to shine, and national talents such as Spinderella, Ty Dolla $ign, and the Isley Brothers are set to perform on the main stage.

"It's so large that you can kind of really curate your own experience," explains Brown. "So if you are the type that wants to be up close and personal, like feeling the sweat from the artists, you can be right here."

Festival attendees should expect sunny weather all weekend, but our first alert weather team does not rule out the chance of thunderstorms today. Visitors are encouraged to bring sunglasses and sunscreen, although there will be some on site to ensure safety.

"It's a lot of ground to cover," Brown advises. "And while you can go at your own pace, we want to make sure you can get safely to and from your car and to parking."

Baltimore, a city known for its love of food, promises to offer a variety of treats at Afram. From corn dogs, loaded nachos, and funnel cake to unique local eats including an ice cream chicken box.

It's safe to say that Baltimore is ready for Afram 2023.