Baltimore City, ATF to announce more arrests related to Brooklyn Homes mass shooting

Baltimore authorities and the ATF will announce more arrests related to the Brooklyn Homes shooting at a noon press conference Thursday.

The announcement comes one day after the release of a report scrutinizing how indifference by Baltimore Police supervisors played a part in the violence that capped the Brooklyn Day festival on July 2. Two young people were killed and 28 others were injured.

... this story by Justin Fenton continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: City, ATF to announce more arrests related to Brooklyn Homes shooting

