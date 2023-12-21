Baltimore boxer Gervonta Davis helping renovate homes in Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood

BALTIMORE -- Boxer Gervonta "Tank" Davis is giving back by helping to renovate the same West Baltimore neighborhood he grew up in, city officials announced Thursday at a press conference.

"I definitely want to thank everybody that was included and helped us make this happen," Davis said. "I feel as though when I was coming up, we didn't have somebody to be hands-on with us."

Davis said he believes the key to improving Baltimore City as a whole is by investing in the youth.

The renovations, which come following Davis' donation, will begin with the vacant building at 1542 North Woodyear Street.

Nine properties on the same block will be acquired by GTD Development, renovated, and used to create affordable housing.

City Council Nick Mosby commended Davis for his contributions to the community during the press conference, noting his track record of mentorship, and awarding him with a City Council of Baltimore Presidential Citation.

Mosby said he remembers Davis' enthusiasm when he went to speak to a group of incarcerated teens who were awaiting trial as adults.

"Tank, when he goes around the world, he literally carries the city of Baltimore on his back," Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby said. "For you to come back, invest in your hometown, invest in your community, and invest in your block - is truly, truly special."

Davis says he intends to work with his team to continue building homes, and eventually recreational spaces.