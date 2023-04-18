Baltimore Blast unable to secure indoor soccer field, will play playoff matches away

Baltimore Blast to play remainder of playoff games as away team

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore's pro indoor soccer team is moving to its next playoff series, but they'll play the rest of their games on the road.

The team announced Tuesday it will play the playoff games on April 21 and 23 as an away team because of a lack of availability at Towson's SECU Arena and other venues in the area.

"We delayed our announcement and attempted to find alternative solutions but ultimately were unsuccessful," the team said in a statement. "We are disappointed that we must play away from the best fans in indoor soccer."

Team officials say they won't let the unforeseen circumstance shake their spirit and promise to bring home a win for Baltimore.