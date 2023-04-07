Baltimore Blast opens playoff series with Florida tomorrow

BALTIMORE -- It's playoff time in pro-indoor soccer.

The Baltimore Blast opened the postseason in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday night.

It was the series opener against the Florida Tropics.

The Blast started the season slowly but finished strong to earn the second seed in their division.

They won five of their last six games, building some momentum toward the playoffs.

"I am very pleased where we are," Blast head coach David Bascome said. "What I am pleased with is that all my players and staff have stuck together as a family, and we have all trusted the methodology and everything that was put forward."

The best-of-three series kicks off in Florida on Friday night.

After that, the Blast are back home for game two on Saturday evening.

If needed, game three is a mini-game overtime-style that would follow Saturday's game.