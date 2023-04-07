Watch CBS News
Sports

Baltimore Blast opens playoff series with Florida tomorrow

By Mark Viviano

/ CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Blast opens playoff series with Florida tomorrow
Baltimore Blast opens playoff series with Florida tomorrow 00:50

BALTIMORE -- It's playoff time in pro-indoor soccer.

The Baltimore Blast opened the postseason in Lakeland, Florida, on Thursday night.

It was the series opener against the Florida Tropics.

The Blast started the season slowly but finished strong to earn the second seed in their division.

They won five of their last six games, building some momentum toward the playoffs.

"I am very pleased where we are," Blast head coach David Bascome said. "What I am pleased with is that all my players and staff have stuck together as a family, and we have all trusted the methodology and everything that was put forward."

The best-of-three series kicks off in Florida on Friday night.

After that, the Blast are back home for game two on Saturday evening.

If needed, game three is a mini-game overtime-style that would follow Saturday's game.

Mark Viviano
mark-viviano.jpg

Mark Viviano is sports director for WJZ.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 11:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.