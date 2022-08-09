Watch CBS News
Baltimore Black Business Quest showcases local Black-owned businesses, helps nonprofits

By Sean Streicher

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- In just a week and a half the We Give Black Fest will be held at West Covington Park. The three-day annual festival is dedicated to social change, fundraising and highlighting Black-led organizations serving greater Baltimore. WJZ is a proud media sponsor of the event.

Leading up to the festival, the Black Business Quest is looking to drum up sakes for local black businesses while helping Black-led social organizations earn money to help with their mission.

"We launched the Black Business Quest last year in response to COVID," said Jamye Wooten, founder of CLLCTIVLY, the organization behind We Give Black, "So we're bringing philanthropy and business together to support these amazing organizations."

Letta Moore, the owner of KSM Candle Co is looking forward to year two of the Black Business Quest.

"It's great to be a small business owner but it's even greater to be a part of the big picture. And it's just everything to us," said Moore.

To sign up for the Black Business Quest, register your non-profit or business visit the initiative's website.

