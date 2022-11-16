Baltimore-based band 'Turnstile' nominated for three GRAMMY Awards
BALTIMORE - The Grammy nominations are out and a Baltimore-based hardcore punk band earned three nominations.
"Turnstile" is nominated for best rock performance ("Holiday"), best rock song ("Blackout") and best metal performance ("Blackout").
The nominations are a first for the band which got its start more than a decade ago.
The band is currently on a national tour.
The 2023 Grammy Awards will be televised on CBS on Feb. 5.
Turnstile will tour in Baltimore with Blink 182 on May 26, 2023.
