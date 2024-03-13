Baltimore bans tobacco and nicotine products at city stadiums

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Scott put pen to paper today on a bill that bans all tobacco and nicotine products in city stadiums.

Orioles and Ravens games were already smoke-free, as required by state law. But now, all tobacco and nicotine products are banned inside the gates.

Mayor Brandon Scott, on Wednesday, made the ban official. The ordinance banning tobacco and nicotine products extends to all stadiums and athletic facilities in Baltimore city - notably, Orioles and Ravens home games.

Locals and visitors are reacting to the new bill.

Bill Vickers from Boston supports the ban, emphasizing the importance of a family-friendly environment at the ballpark. "It's a great idea, probably been a long time coming. It's just you have families coming to the ballpark," Vickers said.

Other residents say they would prefer a compromise. "I can always understand both sides of things. It'd be nice if there was just a designated area," Kevin Robertson of Baltimore said.

Mayor Scott says it's a proactive measure to reduce exposure to tobacco products.

"As a city, we have a responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and those visiting to watch the Orioles beat the Yankees and the Ravens beat the Steelers," Scott said.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Iuhoma Emenuga says the bill goes beyond simply banning it.

"To make it louder and clearer that this is something we take seriously. This is something our young people should avoid. And, this is a priority for the city of Baltimore," Emenuga said.

More than half of Major League Baseball stadiums have similar bans, as tobacco use is restricted across Major League Baseball.

Its collective bargaining agreement prevents any player debuting after 2016 from using smokeless tobacco.

A violation of this new tobacco and nicotine ban at city stadiums could result in a fine up to $500.