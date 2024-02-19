Police: Baby's death ruled a homicide due to drug poisoning

BALTIMORE - Medical examiners have ruled the October 2023 death of a one-year-old a homicide caused by drug poisoning.

Baltimore Police said 13-month-old Messiah Heggie was pronounced dead on October 27, 2023 shortly after leaving the hospital.

Heggie's body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

On February 16, 2024, doctors ruled the death to be a homicide from drug poisoning, according to Baltimore Police.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.