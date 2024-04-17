Baltimore-area residents share concerns with police, public officials at community walk

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Police say the three most common calls they've been receiving in the area of Colonial Village near the Baltimore City line are for shoplifting, vehicle theft and destruction of property.

Police Chief Robert McCullough says the best way to address these reoccurring concerns is through an active partnership between the community and law enforcement.

Residents shared their concerns about crime and code compliance issues during Wednesday's community walk in the Colonial Village area of Pikesville.

"Patrolling, I think keeping the streets a lot cleaner, especially on the corner of Slade and Reisterstown Road where there's a gas station," Pikesville resident Rita Michaelson said. "It looks horrible. It looks trashy."

The section of town near the shopping center sits just over the county line from Baltimore City.

"It certainly poses an additional layer when you have these communities that are on borders, but I'm a firm believer that if we come together, we'll be able to find solutions," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said.

Police Chief McCullough agrees with the county executive and made clear that when it comes to addressing and solving problems, working together matters more than where lines are drawn.

"Crime knows no boundaries," McCullough said. "I assure the community that our detectives in this precinct are working very closely with the Baltimore City Police Department in dealing with some of the problems at some of the businesses that they see along the Baltimore County/Baltimore City line."

The Randallstown NAACP organized the community walk which brought together state and local leaders.

Randallstown NAACP President Ryan Coleman says quality-of-life crimes are top of mind for many, which include drug dealing, homelessness and unkempt properties.

"I do feel like it's fallen by the wayside," Coleman said. "Quality-of-life issues are what drive people to live or to come, so they're very important."

Officers who work in this district say the best way to have a concern addressed is to call the police department to report it.

The more instances documented, the more resources may be dedicated to resolving it.