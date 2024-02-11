Baltimore-area Jewish community rallies weekly in push for release of hostages in Gaza

Baltimore-area Jewish community rallies weekly in push for release of hostages in Gaza

Baltimore-area Jewish community rallies weekly in push for release of hostages in Gaza

BALTIMORE -- As the war in Israel wages on, Baltimore area residents are banding together to call for the release of hostages being held in Gaza.

Members of the Jewish community have been gathering every Sunday for the last five weeks to host a demonstration in hopes that the government will intervene.

The organizers tell WJZ that the objective is to get the hostages released, and they will continue to gather every Sunday until that happens.

They will be marching together until the hostages come home.

"People need to use their voices because the hostages cannot," participant Randi Framson said.

More than 100 hostages are being held by Hamas in Gaza.

The demonstrators read the names of each hostage, and walk a mile together in their honor.

The group is apart of a nationwide effort called "Run for their Lives."

It was started by a group of Israelis in California.

Baltimore's Jewish community hopes these walks will get the government to step in.

"I would say to the government, 'Imagine there were your daughters and your sons and your parents and your grandparents and your fathers and your mothers,'" participant Ayala Kramer said.