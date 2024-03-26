Baltimore Archbishop dedicates mass to those impacted by Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Archbishop William Lori dedicated a local mass to create space for people to pray about the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. is a typical time for mass at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen. But, this Tuesday, some people came for a special reason.

Lori called on the community to come together in prayer after news of the crash spread.

As of now, six missing construction workers are now presumed dead -- with search and rescue efforts turning into a recovery operation Wednesday morning.

Natalie Guajardo said her fiancé is from Sparrow's Point. The bridge was a big landmark for them.

"Having a real personal connection to that area, it's just something that's going to affect everybody here. I think it's important that we can all come together and show our support, to pray," she said.

A key message of Tuesday's mass was outreach, reminding people to help those impacted by the collapse.

In an interview before the mass, Lori told WJZ that a pastor with the diocese had reached out to the families of the missing construction workers.

"Father Ako Walker, who is pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus in Highlandtown, has actually been with the families and has been offering them comfort, love and support during this difficult time," Lori said.

Lori added that helping these families won't end anytime soon, a sentiment several who attended the mass committed to.

"We need to hold each other in this moment as much as we can," said Milton Bravo. "Hold each other's pain, as well as comfort one another."