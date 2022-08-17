Baltimore man stands trial in death of 5-month-old daughter

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore man is standing trial this week on murder and other charges in the 2018 death of his infant daughter.

Anthony Ford, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death, child abuse resulting in serious physical injury and first-degree assault, court records show.

Ford is accused of causing the death of his 5-month-old daughter, Brailynn, who died in October 2018 just days after she was hospitalized with trauma to her body.

An autopsy performed by the medical examiner's office ruled her death a homicide.

In court Wednesday, the assistant medical examiner testified that Brailynn had bruising all over her body, injuries he said were consistent with blunt force trauma.

Images of the child's autopsy were shown to jurors during Wednesday's testimony.

Defense attorneys called a forensic pathologist to the stand, who challenged the medical examiner's testimony, saying a conclusion on the cause of death was premature.

The pathologist said not all of Brailynn's medical records had been reviewed before the medical examiner determined a cause of death, and detailed a list of medical conditions she had.

As WJZ previously reported, the girl's family said she was in her father's care before she was hospitalized. They said they had no reason to believe that he would harm his daughter.

Ford was arrested days after his daughter's death. He has remained in custody since then.

