Baltimore 6th grader wins national handwriting contest

BALTIMORE -- A student in Baltimore was selected as the sixth-grade national champion in a decades-old handwriting contest.

Only nine students from grades K-8 are named Grand National Champions in the annual Zaner-Bloser National Handwriting Contest, and this year Freya Mojica is one of them.

Along with bragging rights, the student at St. Joseph School-Fullerton received an engraved Zaner-Bloser trophy and a $500 check.

Participants had to show off their best cursive handwriting, and all wrote the sentence "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog" because it contains every letter of the alphabet. Freya's entry is undoubtedly impressive.

Zaner-Bloser, an educational publisher whose products include handwriting books, said its judges select winners based on four "keys to legibility:" the letters' shape, size, spacing and slant.

The company said about 2.5 million students have participated since their contest began in 1991.