Baltimore spending board approves $48 million settlement for wrongful conviction of 'Harlem Park Three'

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's spending board approved a $48 million settlement in the wrongful conviction of three men in a 40-year-old homicide case.

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates approved the settlement unanimously Wednesday morning, making it the largest payout in Baltimore's history.

Alfred Chestnut, Andrew Stewart and Ransom Watkins, known as the "Harlem Park Three," were exonerated back in 2019 after they spent 36 years in prison.

The trio was wrongfully convicted in 1983, when they were 16 years old, of murdering their childhood friend Dewitt Duckett in the hallway of Harlem Park Middle School. It was a case that garnered national attention in which they were portrayed as calculating, savage killers.

It's a story that attorneys say was created by detectives who they claim knowingly arrested the wrong suspects. And according to a lawsuit, hid evidence and testimony that would have exonerated all three.

The three were sentenced to life in prison but were exonerated in 2019 after spending 36 years in prison.

The "Harlem Park Three" argued detectives used fabricated evidence to get a conviction.

A lawsuit against police claimed that officers coerced young witnesses to lie and that the detectives fabricated a narrative that pinned the crime on the innocent teens.

The lawsuit also said they ignored eyewitness accounts and physical evidence pointing to a different suspect.

WJZ's Vic Carter sat down with them for an exclusive interview after their release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.