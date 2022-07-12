Watch CBS News
Boy, 17, shot & killed in Northeast Baltimore, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Northeast Baltimore, authorities said.

Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of East 29th Street about 10:30 p.m. found Tiya Otugo shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No information about a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on July 12, 2022 / 3:49 PM

