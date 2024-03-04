Bagel Works in Hunt Valley partners with Maryland college student-athletes for NIL opportunities

BALTIMORE -- The NCAA's NIL program allows college athletes to capitalize off their names, image, and likeness.

Bagel Works, in Hunt Valley, is spearheading partnerships with student-athletes by recruiting athletes from colleges in Maryland to be their brand ambassadors.

Tim Giancola, with Bagel Works, stopped by WJZ to share their work in and out of the shop.

As a former college football player at Towson University, Giancola wanted to help out the student-athlete.

"Obviously, these kids want to have money," Giancola said. "For us, it's even more than that. Not everyone is going to be a professional player, so what we can do is show them how to resume write, show them how to interview, we can go above and beyond and really show them things they may not get otherwise. It's a great learning experience for them."

Bagel Works partners with the O.J. Brigance Foundation, the Ripken Foundation and Jonathan Ogden's Foundation.

"We try to get our brand out as much as we can in the community. We feel like the community is where our bread is kind of buttered. We feel like getting our brand out there and giving back to the commuity, and vibrant businesses, that's big for us."

As far as what Bagel Works has in its shop, Giancola showcased its taco salad, a pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel and a New York Reuben and omelets with a bagel.

"We are a New York-style bagel shop so we are big on that," Giancola said.

Bagel Works is located at 11209 York Road.

You can find them on Instagram @BagelWorksSHV.