Bad weather shuts down sailboat show in Annapolis and Oyster Fest in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The Fells Point Oyster Fest was set to make a comeback on Friday, but thanks to Mother Nature, it had to wait for one more day.

Instead of performing outside, the entertainment moved indoors.

"It wasn't safe to have bands and music and food etc out there today," Gail Furman, the owner of Max's Taphouse, said.

Max's Taphouse partnered with Kooper's Tavern to put on the event, which had to be postponed until Saturday due to the weather.

Furman said she was determined to look at the bright side.

"Potentially it could bring a lot of people into the businesses today," she said. "So, I don't look at it as a negative."

The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show kicked off on Friday, too, but the weather created a less-than-ideal situation showing off boats.

Some sailors traveled hundreds of miles to attend the event. They were welcomed by windy and rainy conditions.

Event participants spent most of Friday afternoon shoring up their sailboats to protect them from the weather instead of showing them off.

"You just want to make sure everything is safe and get everything secured well," sailboat owner Bob Gleason said.

Gleason sailed his 40-foot Trimaran up from Key Largo, Florida, for the show.

"We got in Wednesday night to a very wavy section on the outside of the show, which is where our booth space was, and it has been progressively getting worse," Gleason said. "Today, it's been windy and rainy."

Sailboat owners were told to move inland and dock at Ego Alley because the water was too rough around the docks that are set up for the show.

The show runs throughout the weekend and boat owners tell WJZ they are hoping for smooth sailing on Saturday.