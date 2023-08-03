Back to School: What parents need to know about sending your child to school for first time

BALTIMORE - Sending your child off the school for the first time can be nerve-racking, and sometimes scary.

However, school staff are prepared to seamlessly welcome children into their new classrooms.

"We've got you," said Sherry Christian, Baltimore City Public Schools Media and Public Relations Manager. "It's going to be hectic, especially that first day, but we plan for that. Our teachers, our principals, our schools, we plan for that. That first day is going to be hectic, but breathe through it and get through it, and we will be good, together."

Still, the moments leading to that first day of school can be confusing for parents.

There are resources available online and in person.

"Regardless of what school district your child is in, take the time and understand and remember that this is something that we do," said Christian. "We are experts in doing this, and providing a safe environment for your child to learn in."

Public schools in Maryland start classes on Monday, August 28. But before that big day, there are several things you need to know.

Enroll your child

Make sure you know which district your child will be attending school.

Enrollment information for students in Baltimore City is listed here; Baltimore County here; Anne Arundel County here; Howard County here; Harford County here; Cecil County here; and Carroll County here.

Some of the documents needed are proof of student identification and age, proof of parent and guardian identity, proof of address, health records and individual education program (IEP), if applicable.

"It's a very simple process but you have to do it, and we understand that it takes time," Christian said. "We have everything in place to make sure it's a speedy and succinct operation."

Immunization records

Schools are pushing for students to be up-to-date on their immunizations and vaccinations before that first day of school.

Administrators will want proof that the child has been fully immunized.

All vaccinations are outlined by the Maryland Health Department, and schools must keep a record of each student's immunization records.

Christian said it is important to get this done as soon as possible so that there is not a backlog at the doctor's office.

"We have a robust immunization effort where we can let folks know what they need to do," Christian said. "We have resources for parents, families, resources who are having a hard time, because that is one of the key challenges, is everybody all at once, calling their doctors and urgent care facilities to try to get vaccines because we know there is going to be a backlog."

The Maryland Department of Health and the local health departments will with the districts to help families in need of immunizations.

Here's a list of the vaccinations needed for students, per age and grade.

School supplies

Finding school supplies for children is exciting for some parents, and stressful for others.

While Baltimore City Public Schools don't have a master school supply list, Christian said it is important to bring the basics - a backpack, pens, papers, folders and hand sanitizer.

Each school has its own list of school supplies.

For example, Reisterstown Elementary School's kindergarten list suggests a large backpack (no wheels), one-inch binder, art smock, a plastic pencil box, 10 glue sticks, a bottle of white glue, child-friendly scissors, 24 sharpened yellow pencils, four boxes of 24-count crayons, two packs of black skinny dry erase markers, marble notebook, pair of headphones, yellow highlighter and two black permanent markers.

Verification

Christian stressed that it is important for parents to verify their child's contact information here online.

This portal makes sure that phone numbers, email addresses, mailing address and emergency contacts are all updated.

"Student verification process is key for any emergency," Christian said. "Say, a heat emergency, we have to close the school, snow emergency, anything like that, that we need to reach out and contact families to make sure they are aware. That is huge that we have their contact information."

Resources

For all your questions about school news, teachers, enrollment and other needs, these websites are useful.

Baltimore City Public Schools has everything you need to know (from A to Z)

'Take a zen moment'

The new school year is right around the corner.

Christian advises parents to take deep breaths and rely on teachers and administrators to guide the way.

"I have a big red circle around it," Christian said. "Take that zen moment. Take that time. You are going to need it. These teachers are in front of your child every day in the classroom and are going to be there on the first day of school and every day after making sure that your student, your child has everything that they need to be successful this year."