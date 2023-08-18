Back to School: How getting into a routine can mitigate student stress

BALTIMORE -- As families gear up for the new school year, experts emphasize the importance of easing into routines, whether it's a child's first or senior year in school.

Establishing a routine early can alleviate the stress of transitioning from summer habits, such as late nights and extended morning slumbers.

Matt Corner, Principal of Bear Creek Elementary School in Baltimore County, said parent Parents should be realistic about the formation of these routines. "We can't dive into a new school year and expect immediate changes within a week. It's essential to understand that habits take time."

Corner advises parents to involve their children actively in establishing these routines. "By involving them, children can take ownership, which is critical. It's about being realistic about what your child can manage independently or with minimal support," Corner said.

Corner also suggests that parents begin discussing expectations for the upcoming school year. "Engage in conversations now, so by the first day of school, there's clarity, and there's no mixed messaging," Corner said.