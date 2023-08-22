Back to School: Is your child up to date on vaccines? Here's what to know

Back to School: Are you up to date on vaccines? Here's what to know

Back to School: Are you up to date on vaccines? Here's what to know

Back to School: Are you up to date on vaccines? Here's what to know

BALTIMORE -- The first day of school is around the corner and you got your kid's school supplies and new clothes, but are they up to date on their vaccines?

Amy Kawata has your back-to-school vaccine checklist and the important message local health officials want parents and guardians to know.

Now is a good time for families to make sure students are healthy and protected before heading back to the classrooms.

Amy kawata is joining us with your back-to-school vaccine checklist and what parents need to know.

A trip to the doctor's office for annual checkups and vaccines is a crucial part of heading back to the classrooms.

"We want to make sure kids can be as healthy as possible so they can learn and prosper in school," said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, Secretary of Public Health for the Maryland Department of Health.

Maryland law requires students to be vaccinated against a variety of diseases before they can attend their classes, unless they have a state-approved religious or medical vaccine exemption.

"These vaccines don't just protect your own child, they protect other children as well," Dr. Kalyanaraman said. "And on the same token, when other kids get the vaccine, they're protecting your child."

From COVID-19 and the flu, to meningitis and HPV, health officials recommend a series of vaccines for different age groups from kindergarten to college.

"There's a lot that we look for to inventory a child's health before they go back to schools," said Dr. Jennifer Lambert from the Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

During your visit with your child's pediatrician or family doctor, a physical exam will also need to be completed - especially if they play sports.

"We really want to use this as an opportunity to have students or their parents share any concerns that they have," Dr. Lambert said.

If you're hesitant on rolling up your child's sleeves, doctors want parents and guardians to keep this in mind.

"These are vaccinations that are given starting when you're a baby," Dr. Kalyanaraman. "These are safe, they have been studied. For most of these vaccines for decades."

The goal is to try and prevent potential outbreaks.

"Vaccines are really life-saving," Dr. Kalyanaraman said. "We don't hear about people having polio anymore which is a wonderful thing."

For a full list of vaccine requirements, head to the Maryland health department website.