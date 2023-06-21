Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant explosion caused $10 million in damages, report shows

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore City Fire Department says the explosion and subsequent fire at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant last March is responsible for at least $10 million in damages.

The report shows the fire started when dust caught fire in a dryer used for sewage sludge. It says a spark ignited the dust soon after the dryer was turned on that morning.

Then, the thermal oil used in the dryer also caught fire and caused the explosion.

Investigators are calling this an accident.

There were seven people in the plant when the explosion happened, and none of them were injured.

Baltimore County Fire spokesperson Elise Armacost said the building was used by Synagro, where wastewater is converted into an agricultural pellet.

Officials said the wastewater was not impacted.