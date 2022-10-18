B&O Railroad Museum celebrates the culinary journey of Henry "Box" Brown

BALTIMORE -- The B&O Railroad Museum will be hosting a talk food-tasting event geared toward celebrating the culinary journey of Henry "Box" Brown this Saturday, according to museum staff.

Brown was a slave who used the Underground Railroad to escape to freedom. The discussion will center around the food he ate prior, to, during, and after his journey, museum staff said.

The event kicks off at 1 p.m. and lasts until 3 p.m. It is part of a new exhibition depicting the trials and triumphs of 27 people who sought freedom from slavery, according to museum staff.

Nancy Siefel—a 19th Century food and beverage historian who teaches at Towson University—will lead the discussion on Brown who escaped to freedom by shipping himself in a box that he hid inside for 27 hours from Virginia to Philadelphia, museum staff said.

The discussion on Brown's journey coincides with the museum's new permanent exhibition, which is called The Underground Railroad: Freedom Seekers on the B&O Railroad, museum staff said.

Event participation is included in the price of regular administration. Pre-registration is required, according to museum staff.