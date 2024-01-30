Avoid measles: Pediatrician urges masking in airports, child vaccinations amid uptick in cases

Avoid measles: Local pediatrician urges masking in airports amid uptick in cases, get kids vaccinate

Avoid measles: Local pediatrician urges masking in airports amid uptick in cases, get kids vaccinate

Avoid measles: Local pediatrician urges masking in airports amid uptick in cases, get kids vaccinate

BALTIMORE - If you traveled through Dulles International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington Airport earlier this month, you may have been exposed to measles after someone returned overseas with the virus.

The tricky part is that a doctor tells us that symptoms don't tend to show until a week or two after someone is exposed.

WJZ spoke to a pediatrician who says containing this highly contagious infection is difficult because often people with measles are unaware that they are exposing others.

[MORE COVERAGE: Data shows at least 8,500 U.S. schools at greater risk of measles outbreaks as vaccination rates decline]

CBS News' Innovation Lab created a custom search tool for users to look up vaccination rates in local schools.

Be on the lookout for symptoms like cough, runny nose, fever and a large red rash.

Dr. Ester Liu, from the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, says unvaccinated people are the least protected, especially children.

Parents should be aware because children with measles could face more complications, including swelling around the brain.

Liu is even more concerned about this outbreak because she says the vaccination rate among children dived during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of schools are below a critical threshold to achieve herd immunity against measles, a CBS News investigation found.

"We know, like in Anne Arundel County, the number of vaccine exemptions and delays are the highest they have ever been just because kids have not been able to access the care during the COVID and they are still not caught up yet," Lui said.

Liu advises you to vaccinate your child for measles at 1 year old and then get them a booster shot when they turn 4.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these measle cases are coming from international travel.

There are outbreaks in Europe, Asia and Africa.

And if travelers are unvaccinated, then they are not only more vulnerable to getting measles, but they are spreading this highly contagious infection.

Since December 1, the CDC says nearly two dozen cases of measles have been reported.

Lui advises you take preventative measures ahead of time.

To minimize the spread, wear masks the next time you head to the airport.

But if you are traveling oversees to high risk areas, Liu says your immune system needs to be ready by getting vaccinated first.

"You want to make sure that your immune response is still active and there are ways to test for that to make sure your immunity is still present," Liu said. "If not, you can get a booster before travel."

Liu also recommends vaccinations for college students who may be traveling to study abroad.