AVAM's Kinetic Sculpture Race to be held in May with 'Everyday People' theme

BALTIMORE -- The American Visionary Art Museum's perfectly on-brand Kinetic Sculpture Race will be held Saturday, May 6, organizers announced Wednesday. The theme of the race is "Everyday People."

The people-powered race consists of large and elaborate art sculptures. The sculptures will travel across Baltimore, dipping into the city's neighborhoods and parks, organizers said.

Over 20 teams have registered to participate in the 2022 Kinetic Sculpture Race. There are even student entries from The Park School of Baltimore, Jemicy School, and St. Paul's School for Girls, according to organizers.

Entries have ranged from one-man art vehicles to 75-foot-long sophisticated vehicles that must be powered by a team of people. The sculptures are typically constructed from bicycles, gears, and recycled materials

Participants will have to travel through 15 miles of downtown Baltimore streets, mud and sand pits at Patterson Park, and the Inner Harbor, but it isn't a race for first place.

The highest honor in the Kinetic Sculpture Race is the Grand Mediocre Champion, awarded to the team that finishes exactly in the middle of the pack, the museum said.

Further honors include ACE, Best Pit Crew, People's Choice, Worst Honorable Mention, and Spirit of the Glorious Founder.

Here's a schedule, as provided by AVAM:

8:00 AM - Safety Check & Brake Test at AVAM, 800 Key Highway

9:30 AM - Opening Ceremonies at AVAM

10:00 AM - LeMans Start of Race on Key Highway, up Battery Avenue to Federal Hill Park

11:15 AM - 1:00 PM - Water Entry at Canton Waterfront

1:15 - 3:30 PM - Sand & Mud Obstacles in Patterson Park

3:30 - 6:00 PM - Finish Line/Post Race Recovery at AVAM

6:00 - 7:00 PM - Awards Ceremony at AVAM