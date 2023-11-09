Watch CBS News
Authorities investigating flight from Baltimore to Atlanta following threat of explosive device

By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE -- A flight from Baltimore to Atlanta attracted the attention of authorities after one of the passengers received an AirDrop message about an explosive device aboard the airplane, according to Frontier Airlines.

The crew of Flight 1571 followed protocol and notified authorities of the alleged device.

The airplane safely landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, airline staff said.

Emergency personnel arrived to provide assistance after the airplane landed, according to Frontier Airlines.

So far, the flight crew has found no evidence of an explosive device. Officials will conduct a search of the airplane, airline staff said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
First published on November 9, 2023 / 10:21 PM EST

