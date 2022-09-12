Authorities investigating death of Cecil County family of 5 as murder-suicide

BALTIMORE -- The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said Monday it is investigating the shooting deaths of an Elk Mills family as a murder-suicide.

A man called 911 last Friday just after 9 a.m. to report the deaths of a woman and three children in the unit block of Hebron Court, leading police to the victims.

In a news release Monday, police said the caller revealed his plans to take his own life after the call.

Upon entering the home, officers found all five family members dead in various parts of the home. All were suffering from gunshot wounds.

On Saturday, police identified the victims as Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, and Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37. Their two daughters and son were identified as Teresa Milligan, 14; Nora Milligan, 11; and Finn Milligan, 8.

Investigators found a semi-automatic handgun and a cell phone near the father's body, according to the sheriff's office.