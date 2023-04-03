Attorney General's Office offers advice on handling unwanted spam calls

BALTIMORE - If you have been inundated with a flood of spam or scam calls, then you know how much of a nuisance it is trying to stop those unwanted calls.

The dreaded sight of a phone number you don't recognize, and whether to answer it, has become a growing problem and a source of annoyance for many.

Assistant Attorney General Karen Straughn said it's an issue her office combats daily.

"It's interesting because I even get scam calls at work, which I then say, 'do you realize you are calling the Attorney General's Office?' and they quickly hang up the phone," Straughn said.

It's a common scenario as criminals try to dupe unsuspecting people into answering fraudulent calls.

"You should not give them any personal information," Straughn said. "You should not agree to give them any money, and when you realize it's a scam, the best thing you can do is hang up," Straughn said.

Straughn said there are things you can do to protect yourself from an onslaught of scam calls like not saying a word, the caller could be recording your voice which can be used to impersonate you.

If you get an inquiry from someone claiming to represent a company or a government agency, hang up the phone and verify.

Sometimes it can be a legitimate business trying to reach you or your doctor's office.

"They're just hoping to hit a couple of correct numbers where they can actually hit somebody who is going to answer and who is going to fall for the scam," Straughn said.

While taking steps like spam blockers can reduce your chances of falling victim, spam callers may never stop trying to reach you.

However, if you have been a target, call the consumer protection hotline if you have lost money through a scam file a theft report with your local law enforcement.