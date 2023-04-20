Maryland reaches settlement with EPA

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown will announce a proposed settlement in a 2020 lawsuit against the Environmental Protection Agency for failing to require Pennsylvania to develop and implement plans to achieve 2025 Chesapeake Bay restoration goals.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed the notice of intent to sue with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine.

They say the EPA has failed to require Pennsylvania and New York to develop and implement plans to achieve 2025 Chesapeake Bay restoration goals as required by an agreement by states in the watershed of the nation's largest estuary.